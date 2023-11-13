ALLEGED CYBERCRIME: Again, Naira Marley’s trial stalls due to judge’s absence

The cybercrime case brought before Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has stalled once again due to the absence of Justice Nicholas Owiebo of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State who was meant to give a verdict.

The court trial which was supposed to resume today Monday, November 13, failed due to the absence of Justice Oweibo who reportedly attended a judge’s conference

Naira Marley who was first arraigned on May 20, 2019, is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the EFCC.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

Recall that at the last court hearing, Naira Marley was conspicuously missing in court as he was still cooling his heels in police net owing to his detention for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

When the case was called on Monday, October 30, defense counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that Naira Marley was still clearly absent from his trial, in spite of the court’s order for his production.

The court presided over by Justice Oweibo consequently adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for continuation of the case brought before Naira Marley.

