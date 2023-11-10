Entertainment
Mr. Ibu’s manager explains why actor’s leg was amputated
The manager of John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu has explained why the Nollywood actor’s leg was amputated by doctors.
One of Mr. Ibu’s legs was amputated during the week by doctors in an unnamed hospital in Lagos in a bid to save his life.
This followed the successful completion of seven surgical operations on the comic actor.
The manager simply identified as Chochoo said in a statement on Friday that Mr. Ibu’s leg was amputated because the disease had affected the arteries in his ankle.
He added that the illness was not discovered on time until it had developed to a critical stage which led to the sad decision to amputate the movie star’s leg.
The manager said: “The doctors are treating everything one after the other. What led to the amputation of one of his legs was an infection that affected one of the arteries at the ankle.
“Blood wasn’t flowing into the leg, which was not detected on time. When it was, it had become too late, causing the doctors to decide on the amputation.’’
Chochoo also revealed that Mr. Ibu would still be flown out of the country for further treatment.
“The surgery was done in Nigeria. He will soon be flown out of the country for further treatment. But for now, he is being cared for in Nigeria,” he added.
