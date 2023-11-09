Nobody can make money by killing people for rituals -Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has told those who care to listen that no one can make money via money rituals except through sheer dint of hard work.

Kanayo made the assertion when he appeared as a guest speaker at Ikenga Online’s November 2023 Town Hall Meeting on the topic “Rituals, Riches, and Realities: The Myths of Money-Making and the Dignity of Labour”.

The versatile thespian cum legal counsel stated further during the Town Hall Meeting that he does not see the correlation between killing people for rituals and making money.

READ ALSO: Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo curses person who started rumours that he was dead

He said; “These youths have to up their ante and it is not about what they watch. There is no truth to the fact that a man living in a thatched house will ask you to kill your girlfriend and sleep with her to make money.

‘‘The Yahoo we knew many years ago was writing letters and promising deals that were utopian. We know many people who are in public office today who were part of it. I will not want to mention names.”

Kanayo O Kanayo also reiterated that money is only made through hard work.

He said; “But today people are told that. The in-thing is Yahoo Promax, which involves killing someone, eating the heart of the person and washing it down with Hennessy, and the belief that you will make money.

‘‘I can’t see any connection between that and making money. Money is made through hard work.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now