Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo curses person who started rumours that he was dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has cursed the person who instigated rumours that he is dead.

The actor revealed that someone took his pictures and put “RIP” on them then shared online, causing people to believe that he was dead.

The actor stated that the person who started the rumour will “not live past the next 7 days.”

Watch him speak below.

