Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo says people without PVCs are also part of Nigeria’s problem

Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has opined that Nigerians who haven’t gotten their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) are part of the problem in the country.

The movie star made this known via a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

“You and I have the power to save our country. No one can do it but you. Do not say your vote will not court. First, go and perform your civic responsibility of casting your vote. Going to vote is better than going to church or mosque. Do not misunderstand me,” he said.

“There is no In Jesus Name where they are voting that is why you have been saying In Jesus Name and these guys have been doing the same thing. There is no voting on social media. It is a physical exercise. If by now you have not gotten your Permanent Voters Card, you have become part of the problem of Nigeria. I tell you that.”

Kanayo O Kanayo joins the list of Nigerian celebrities who have been quite vocal about the need for Nigerians to get registered for the next general elections.

Watch him speak below.

