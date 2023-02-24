Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday 24th February 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 87.2m PVCs collected, Lagos leads with 6m –INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Thursday 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) have been collected across the country.Read more

2. Buhari has not breached Supreme Court injunction on Naira redesign —Malami

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari did not breach the Supreme Court’s injunction regarding the Naira redesign and currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

3. ‘Those calling for sit-at-home on election days are criminal impostors’, IPOB insists

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again, declared that it has not called for a sit-at-home on election days or a boycott of the exercise in the South-East.Read more

4. Labour Party guber candidate in Adamawa, Muqaddas, adopts Tinubu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Dr. Umar Mustapha Muqaddas, has adopted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.Read more

5. Diplomatic missions harp on peaceful elections, urge parties to accept results

The Diplomatic Missions of the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Japan, Norway and Canada in Nigeria, have further emphasized the need for a peaceful election in Nigeria, while advising political parties to accept the results of the elections in good faith.Read more

6. NGX: Market cap up by 0.60% as investors make N180.2bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.60 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. Nigerian govt to earn $2.10bn as it hands Zungeru Hydroelectric to private firm

For a fee of $70,000,251 per year, the Federal Government has concession the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant.Read more

8. 15 dead, seven injured in Bauchi auto crash

15 persons were confirmed dead and seven others injured in an auto crash along the Bauchi-Jos highway on Thursday.Read more

9. Four dead, 63 arrested as party supporters clash in Kano

Four supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were killed during a clash by rival party members in Kano on Thursday.Read more

10. Man Utd beat Barca to reach Europa League last-16, Di Maria fires Juve through

Manchester United came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 in the second leg of the Europa League playoffs at Old Trafford on Thursday night.Read more

