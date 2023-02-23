Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 23, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court to rule on naira swap suit after presidential election

The Supreme Court has again adjourned the suit filed by some state governors on the deadline of the naira redesign policy to March 3, 2023.Read more

2. Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, 15 others sign peace accord in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar and 16 others on Wednesday signed a peace accord in Abuja.Read more

3. 2023: INEC commences nationwide distribution of sensitive materials

Ahead of the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started moving sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches to the local government area offices throughout the nation.Read more

4. Old Naira deadline: CBN didn’t defy Supreme Court ruling, lawyer explains with precedent

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) didn’t contravene the ruling of the Supreme Court on the phasing out of the old Naira notes, a Partner at the law firm, Milestone Partners, Roland Aibangbee, has told Ripples Nigeria.Read more

5. NNPP chieftain accuses media of grand conspiracy against Kwankwaso

Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the press of being jaundiced against its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from Tuesday’s losses, Geregu, John Holt among top gainers

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed with N29.58 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday.Read more

7. From earning over N130,000 monthly to making nothing, PoS operators lament Naira scarcity

Prior to the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the area of Alagbole, Ogun State, was saturated with Point of Sale (PoS) operators, from left to right side of the road, you can count at least 20 mobile money agents.Read more

8. US charges Nigerians to ‘make their voices heard’ in elections (VIDEO)

The United States on Wednesday charged Nigerians to vote for a better future in the country’s general elections, starting this weekend.Read more

9. Police arrests two for alleged sexual assault of pregnant woman in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested two men – Suleiman Adamu and Ahmadu Umaru – for allegedly abducting a pregnant housewife at Machimin community, Maiha local government area of the state.Read more

10. UCL: Leipzig hold Man City to draw as Lukaku fires Inter past Porto

RB Leipzig successfully held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw through a late goal in the first leg of their last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League.Read more

