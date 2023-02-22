News
US charges Nigerians to ‘make their voices heard’ in elections ( VIDEO)
The United States on Wednesday charged Nigerians to vote for a better future in the country’s general elections, starting this weekend.
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made the call in a video message to Nigerians ahead of the elections.
The country’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and the head of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, also featured in the 58-second video.
Blinken challenged Nigerians to use the elections to make their voices heard, saying Washington hopes for peaceful elections in the country.
READ ALSO: Security Council Okays elections to go ahead as scheduled
The US Secretary of State stressed that Nigeria’s election is important to the world.
He said: “Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea. And during this election, you, the people of Nigeria, have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future.
“We strongly support a peaceful election. Your vote matters. This election matters — not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world. The Nigerian people have a friend and partner in the United States of America.”
