US charges Nigerians to ‘make their voices heard’ in elections ( VIDEO)

The United States on Wednesday charged Nigerians to vote for a better future in the country’s general elections, starting this weekend.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made the call in a video message to Nigerians ahead of the elections.

The country’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and the head of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, also featured in the 58-second video.

Blinken challenged Nigerians to use the elections to make their voices heard, saying Washington hopes for peaceful elections in the country.

The US Secretary of State stressed that Nigeria’s election is important to the world.

He said: “Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea. And during this election, you, the people of Nigeria, have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future.

“We strongly support a peaceful election. Your vote matters. This election matters — not only to Nigerians but to the rest of the world. The Nigerian people have a friend and partner in the United States of America.”

