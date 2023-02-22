Security Council Okays elections to go ahead as scheduled

Nigeria’s National Security Council on Wednesday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the go-ahead to conduct the country’s general elections as scheduled.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents after the council’s maiden meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the council expressed satisfaction with the level of security nationwide, and therefore, found no need for the postponement of the elections.

There were fears that protests over the scarcity of naira notes and attacks on INEC facilities in many parts of the country would force the commission to postpone the elections.

Malami said the council members were briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on their readiness to protect lives and property during and after the elections.

He added that the Federal Government and INEC are ready for the elections.

The AGF said: “At the National Security Council meeting, briefings were made by security agencies generally and service chiefs.

“National Security Adviser made submissions, Chief of Defence Staff made one; Chief of Army Staff made submission; Chief of Naval Staff made a submission, Chief of Air Staff did; Inspector-General of Police, who incidentally is equally addressing you, made the submission; Director-General, State Security Service did; and indeed DG NIA and CDI all made submissions.

“The summary and conclusion of all submissions were to the effect that the system is wholeheartedly ready for the conduct of the election and arising from the position of the government, the position of the President is to the effect that the election is holding on February 25, 2023, and Mr. President and the National Security Council are happy with the preparations on the ground and wholehearted arrangements are put in place in that direction.

“So we have been mandated, arising from the conclusions of the Security Council meetings to now brief you accordingly, but the summary of it, the conclusion of it, the resolution of the Council, is to the effect that the elections are holding and there is no going back about it.”

