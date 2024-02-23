INEC releases report of 2023 general election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, released the report on the 2023 general election which the Commission said was is in keeping with its tradition over the last four electoral cycles and commitment to transparency.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said it showcases the 2023 election’s ‘unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress’ which saw four political parties winning gubernatorial races, seven parties winning senatorial seats, eight in federal constituencies and nine in State legislatures, illustrating a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.

“On Thursday, 22nd February 2024, the Commission convened for its weekly meeting, where the 2023 General Election Report was reviewed and approved for publication,” Olumekun said in a statement on the report.

“In keeping with our tradition over the last four electoral cycles, and our commitment to transparency, we are pleased to announce the release of the official INEC report on the 2023 General Election.

“This comprehensive 526-page document, structured into 13 chapters and enhanced with 60 tables, 14 boxes and 10 graphs, offers an in-depth analysis of the election’s key processes, achievements, and challenges, alongside valuable lessons learned.

“The Report showcases the election’s unparalleled diversity in party representation, demonstrating significant democratic progress.

“This election saw four political parties winning gubernatorial races, seven parties winning senatorial seats, eight in federal constituencies and nine in State legislatures, illustrating a broad shift in political representation across Nigeria.

“The Report underscores the pivotal role of technological advancements, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), in enhancing electoral integrity and reducing fraud.

“Furthermore, it addresses public concerns about the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, explaining the technical issues encountered during the upload of polling unit results for the presidential election,” Olumekun said.

He also promised that the document has been made accessible on its website and social media platforms for Nigerians to have access to.

