Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku an opportunist for making U-turn on naira redesign policy —Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for backtracking on his reaction to the ongoing naira redesign policy.Read more

2. Orji Kalu claims Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu in presidential election

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, declared on Monday the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, would support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.Read more

3. Court dismisses suit seeking disqualification of Gov Matawalle, Yari, other APC candidates in Zamfara

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in this year’s elections.Read more

4. Petroleum minister, Sylva, joins Bayelsa governorship race

Minister of State Petroleum for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has joined the race for governorship seat of Bayelsa State.Read more

5. ‘Paying agents at the polling units is almost normal now’ —NNPP speaks on alleged vote-buying

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has waded into the allegations of vote-buying as the presidential elections beckons on Saturday.Read more

6. NGX: Investors resume trading with N228.7bn gain in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by one percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. Bitcoin now competing against gold, billionaire investor says, as BTC rises by 47%

Billionaire and founder of Microstrategy, Micheal Saylor, had said cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is now competing against a traditional asset, Gold.Read more

8. Eight varsity students travelling home for election die in Ebonyi auto crash

At least eight students of Madonna University in Rivers State died in an auto crash along the Trans-Saharan Road in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday.Read more

9. Police arrests two for impersonating Rivers CP to swindle victims

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two persons for allegedly impersonating the Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, and defrauding gullible members of the public.Read more

10. Bosso says Nigeria’ll achieve ‘biggest goal’ of qualifying for W’Cup despite Senegal loss

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso has expressed confidence in his team despite falling to a disappointing defeat to Senegal in their opening game in Egypt.Read more

