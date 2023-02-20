Court dismisses suit seeking disqualification of Gov Matawalle, Yari, other APC candidates in Zamfara

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit seeking the disqualification of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in this year’s elections.

The judge delivered the judgement while ruling on an application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1622/2022, asked the court to determine whether the APC, which adopted the indirect mode of primaries for the selection and nomination of its candidates could elect delegates to vote at its convention, congress, conference or meeting to nominate candidates for elections into any elective office.

The party, therefore, sought an order nullifying the nomination of the candidates for the National and State House of Assemblies elections in the state.

It also sought an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising APC and all its candidates in the February 25 and March 11 elections, among others.

INEC, APC, Matawalle and his deputy, Mohammed Gusau Hassan were listed as defendants in the suit.

The party also listed all the senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly candidates in the state as defendants in the originating summons.

These include former governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is vying for a senatorial seat, and ex-lawmaker, Kabir Marafa.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo upheld all the preliminary objections raised by APC and its candidates.

The judge agreed with the defence that the provision of Section 285 (14) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which the PDP relied on as giving them the locus standi (legal right) in the case did not avail them.

This, according to him, means there is no iota of law that supports this action.

Justice Ekwo said he had also found that the plaintiff was not an aspirant in the APC primaries by virtue of Sections 84(14) and 152 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The judge, who held that no law supported the filing of the case, described it as an abuse of the court process.

He consequently dismissed the suit.

