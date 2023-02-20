Atiku an opportunist for making U-turn on naira redesign policy —Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for backtracking on his reaction to the ongoing naira redesign policy.

Contrary to his earlier position on the policy, the former Vice President had in a series of tweets on Sunday urged the apex bank to allow commercial banks accept deposits of the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Atiku wrote: “The CBN currency policy is hurting ordinary citizens and those who legitimately earned their money. The apex bank should, as a matter of urgency, allow commercial banks to join the CBN in the collection of the deposits of old N500 and N1000 notes. The new currency should be immediately made available in sufficient quantities to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Read also:Sowore tackles Peter Obi for backing CBN on naira redesign

“I assure you that when we come to power by the mandate of your votes, the PDP administration will not allow any Nigerian who legitimately earned their money to lose a single kobo of it. You can take that promise to the bank because our aim is to create prosperity and not to impoverish our people.”

However, Sowore in a reaction via his Twitter handle on Monday described Atiku as an opportunist who thought he could leverage naira redesign policy to win the forthcoming election.

He insisted the policy was a fraud contrived to lure Nigerians into more misery.

“Opportunistic @atiku thought he could capitalise on the poverty-inducing Naira Design to win election. Any real leader would have known that ‘naira design’ fraud was going to hurt poor Nigerians. Reason I keep saying there is no difference. He’s coming to sell everything”, the tweet reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now