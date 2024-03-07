News
Newly called to bar, Adeyanju, Sowore blast EFCC officials for harassing citizens taking picture of building (Video)
There was mild drama on Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi District of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as former presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore and activist, Deji Adeyanju engaged operatives of the agency in an argument.
In a viral video, the altercation between Adeyanju, who was called to the bar same day as a lawyer, and his friend Sowore emanated from the EFCC operatives stopping citizens from taking pictures of their office building.
The two friends seemed to be angry that they were stopped from taking pictures of a public building built with tax payers’ money.
READ ALSO:Years after court declared action illegal, FG drops case against Sowore, Bakare over #RevolutionNow protest
Sowore who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, later took the matter to his official X handle to express his feelings on the altercation.
“Even the @officialEFCC now stations its own goons outside its building to harass by passers in Abuja for @offences as simple as taking photos outside its headquarters.
“They chose the call-to-bar day as one of those unfortunate days to harass people,” he wrote.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...