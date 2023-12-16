Sowore demands Akeredolu’s resignation, charges Ondo Assembly to present governor’s letter

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday demanded the resignation of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Sowore, who spoke at a townhall meeting in Akure, said it has become necessary to rescue the state from the few individuals allegedly siphoning the resources of the state.

He also challenged the state House of Assembly to show the world the letter purportedly written by Akeredolu for the medical leave to confirm that it was not forged.

Sowore said he was not in the state because of next year’s governorship election but to demand for good governance for the citizens.

He also decried how Akeredolu clinged to power and receive security votes despite his health challenges.

The activist, however, blamed the people for their silence over the political crisis which has stalled development in the state.

Akeredolu, who returned to the country after a three-month medical vacation in Germany in September, operated from his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The development caused uproar in the state with many, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society groups demanding the governor’s resignation on account of ill health.

He returned to Europe for another round of medical check-ups and handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on December 13.

Sowore said: “We have tolerated this nonsense for too long in Ondo State.

“As we wrap up the year, we discover that we just have to intervene in the current crisis in the state.

“This crisis has been going on for more than one year now.

“They can’t show you any letter from the governor because the man is not fit to sign any document at the moment.

“There is no letter anywhere.”

He later urged Aiyedatiwa to be above board and ensure the people felt the impact of governance in the next few months.

The activist added: “So, it’s not about if Akeredolu resigns or resumes but about giving ourselves the sense that whoever we are appointing into political offices are those with our interest at heart.

“Election is coming next year and you should shine your eyes properly.

“Enough is Enough and this nonsense has to stop.”

