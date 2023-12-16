Fresh crisis looms as Aiyedatiwa freezes Ondo local council accounts

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the local government administrations in the state.

He took over as acting governor after Akeredolu travelled abroad for another round of medical check-ups during the week.

Before the development, Aiyedatiwa had been involved in a running battle with his boss and the state House of Assembly, which initiated a move to impeach him for alleged gross misconduct in September.

He took the decision a few weeks after Akeredolu appointed caretaker chairmen for 18 local government areas and the 33 local council development areas in the state.

In a memo signed by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, the acting governor also banned the council chairmen from opening new accounts.

It was addressed to the heads of local government administrations in the state and seen by journalists on Saturday.

The memo read: “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, has directed that all spending and expenditure from local government accounts should be suspended, with no signing of checks, no change of signatories, and no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

