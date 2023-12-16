Labour Party withdraws election petition, declares support for embattled Gov Fubara in Rivers

The Labour Party has withdrawn its petition challenging Governor Similaye Fubara’s victory in the March 18 election in Rivers State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole and his LP counterpart, Beatrice Itodo.

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on November 28 affirmed the governor’s victory in the election.

Fubara has been involved in a running battle with his godfather, Nyesome Wike, for control of the state.

The state was rocked by crisis following moves by members of the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor in October.

However, President Bola Tinubu’s intervention has failed to salvage the situation with the Assembly splitting into two factions supporting the governor and Wike.



At least 27 members of the House loyal to the FCT minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) last Monday.

Also, nine out of the 17 members of the state executive council have resigned from the government since the crisis began.

The LP governorship candidate confirmed the party’s decision to drop the case to journalists on Saturday.

She also promised to support Fubara’s government for the progress of Rivers State.

