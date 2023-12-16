Resignations from Fubara’s govt reach 9, as two more commissioners quit

Two more commissioners have resigned from the cabinet of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The resignation of the state’s Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke, and his Environment counterpart, Austen Ben-Chioma, brought the number of top officials that have left the government in the last few days to nine.

Woke and Ben-Chioma served in the administration of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, in the state.

The commissioners that have resigned from the government are – Justice Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (Justice), George-Kelly Alabo (Works), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare and Rehabilitation), Isaac Kamalu (Finance), Dr. Jacobson B. Nbina (Transportation), Prof. Prince Chinedu (Education), Gift Worlu (Housing), and Henry Ogiri (Power), who resigned in November.

In his letter dated November 14, 2023, Woke said he resigned from the position over pressure from his family.

He wrote: “My decision to resign at this time necessitated by pressing family demands for my time and attention as well as the desire to afford other deserving Rivers people the opportunity to serve you and the state in that capacity.”

Ben-Chioma, however, said he left the government for personal reasons in a letter dated December 15, 2023.

The state was rocked by crisis following moves by members of the state House of Assembly to impeach the governor in October.

The matter was later resolved following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the president’s intervention has failed to salvage the situation with the Assembly split into two factions supporting the governor and Wike.

27 members of the House loyal to the FCT minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) last Monday.

Following the resignation of the nine commissioners, the cabinet is now left with eight commissioners to undertake government activities.

