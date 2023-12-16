Lagos Assembly promises to pass N2.2tr 2024 budget before January 1

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said on Saturday the lawmakers would work to pass the state’s 2024 budget of N2.246 trillion before January 1.

The speaker, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, stated this when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the lawmakers during the ongoing three-day budget retreat in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday presented the 2024 budget estimate of N2.246 trillion to the Assembly for approval.

Obasa said the essence of the retreat for the lawmakers was to ensure that the budget was passed before January 1, 2024.

He said: “We are working on the 2024 budget and that is why we are here. I want to assure you that we will do our best to return the approved budget to you as soon as possible.

“It is going to be a New Year present to you and the people of Lagos.”

The speaker, who described the governor as a leader, brother, and performer, noted that Sanwo-Olu had always supported the Assembly in carrying out its legislative functions.

He thanked the governor for a harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislative in the state.

He added: “We also thank you for not being like other governors who seal up the assembly complex or who remove roofs of assembly buildings.

“That is why Lagos is great and the Lagos assembly is above the common standards of excellence.”

