Akinsanya, Orelope in as Lagos Assembly unveils 40 standing committees

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday constituted 40 standing committees for its oversight function.

The Assembly has been operating with ad-hoc committees since its inauguration by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 6.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who unveiled the committees during the plenary in Ikeja, named himself as the chairman of the selection committee.

The House Majority Leader, Mr. Noheem Adams, will oversee the activities of the business rules committee while the Chief Whip, Mr. Fatai Mojeed, was appointed the chairman of the House ethics protocol and privileges committee.

The public account (state) is headed by Mr. Kehinde Joseph.

Obasa said: “The public account (local) will be chaired by Mr. Nureni Akinsanya, civic engagement by Lukmon Orelope, information strategy, and security, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe; while the chairman for agriculture committee is Mr. Olootu Emmanuel.

“Other committees and heads are -economic planning & budget, Mr. Saad Olumoh, education ministry & agency, Mrs. Mosunmola Sangodara, education institution, Mr. Ajani Owolabi, while science & technology is Mr. Seyi Lawal.

“Also included are environment parastatal, Mr. Adebola Shabi, environment ministry, Mr. Lanre Afinni, establishment, training & pension, Mr. Aro Moshood, energy & mineral resources, Mr. Sabur Oluwa, waterfront infrastructure development is Mr. Yishawu Gbolahan.

“Also, physical planning and urban development, Mr. Sylvester Ogunkelu, transportation, Mr. Temitope Adewale, commerce, industry and cooperatives, Mr. Abiodun Tobun, while women affairs, poverty alleviation, and job creation is Mrs. Lara Olumegbon.”

