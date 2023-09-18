Nasarawa Assembly constitutes standing committees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Monday unveiled the chairmen and members of its 24 standing committees to conduct its affairs for the next four years.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, who unveiled the members of the committees at the plenary in Lafia, urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He also urged the committee members not to compromise in their oversight functions.

The speaker said: “We have been sworn in for two or close to three months now, hence the need for the constitution of this Standing Committees to pilot the affairs of the House.

“I urge you to live above board while discharging your duties.

“We must protect the integrity of this institution by ensuring that the right things are done for the advantage of our people.”

The House rules and business committee is headed by Mr. Daniel Ogazi, while Barr. Esson Mairiga was appointed the chairman of the judiciary committee.

The committee on women’s affairs will be led by Hajara Danyaro.

The public complaints and petition committee will be chaired by the Minority Leader of the House, Mr. Luka Iliya Zhekaba, while the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Danladi Jatau, is to head the committee on education.

