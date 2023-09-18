Gunmen abduct 8 passengers in fresh Benue attack

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked a Benue Link bus and abducted 11 passengers.

However, the driver of the vehicle and four passengers escaped after the attack which occurred at about 10:00 p.m. along Ogbokolo-Otukpa road in Okpokpwu local government area of the state.

The latest incident just eight days after the hoodlums attacked two buses belonging to the transport company and abducted 28 people.

At least 26 out of the 28 passengers had since regained their freedom.

The state’s Commissioner for Power, Energy, and Transport, Mr. Omale Omale, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Makurdi.

He, however, said details of the incident were still sketchy.

