Gunmen reportedly abduct Catholic priest, 6 others in Enugu

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest with the Enugu Diocese, Rev. Father M. Okide.

He was reportedly abducted with six other travellers along the Eke-Affa-Egede Road in the Udi local government area of the state on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday that the hoodlums left the victims’ children in the car and whisked their parents to a forest in the area.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

