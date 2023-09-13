Metro
Gunmen abduct pastor, three others in Plateau
Gunmen on Wednesday morning abducted a pastor with the Evangelic Church for West Africa (ECWA) and three other persons at Maigemu District of Jos East local government area of Plateau State.
A resident of the community told journalists the attackers stormed the community on motorcycles at about 6:00 a.m., headed to the church building, and whisked away the cleric in the presence of his family members.
He listed the other victims as Usman Umaru, Agwom Dauda, and a woman identified as Sarah.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said the operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.
