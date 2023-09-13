Police rescues four kidnapped persons in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued four kidnapped persons in Orerokpe, Okpe local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Warri.

He said the victims were rescued on Tuesday by a combined team of police operatives attached to the Orerokpe division, troops of the Nigerian Army, and Orerokpe community vigilantes.

He added that the victims were abducted while on transit enroute Eku-Abraka Road on Monday.

The spokesman said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Orerokpe division, CSP Paul Oboware in a swift response led a team of policemen, with support from the troops of the Nigerian Army and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes.

“The rescue team, using technically generated intelligence, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes.

“They combed the bushes relentlessly, putting pressure on the kidnappers who on sighting the team abandoned the victims and took to their heels.

“Consequently, all the kidnapped victims were rescued and taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now