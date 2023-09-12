Police arrests 40-year-old man for alleged murder of two men in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested one Ibrahim Umar for alleged murder of two people in Taranka village, Gamawa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the matter was reported to the police by one Adamu Mohammed of Taranka village on August 10.

Wakil said: “The complainant reported at Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters that about one month ago, one Kabiru Idi, 36 years, and Bato Ali, 18 years, both of the same address were missing,

“One Ibrahim Umar, 40 years, of Dankunkuru village Ungogo LGA, Kano State, who came to the said Taranka village for charcoal business was suspected to have perfected the abduction and disappearance of the aforementioned persons.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were quickly drafted to the scene and eventually arrested the suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having killed and buried the two casual workers in a shallow grave on the outskirts of the town.

“The requisite coroner’s form was filled and the bodies were exhumed from the said grave for discreet investigation.

“The bodies were established to be those of the missing persons and were certified dead by a medical practitioner.

He said the corpses were later handed over to relatives of the deceased for burial.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect killed the two men for ritual to make money.

“Exhibits recovered in the suspect’s residence included one rubber gallon containing a liquid substance suspected to be human blood.

“Investigation is still in progress to uncover the mystery behind the cruel act,” the spokesman added.

