Police arraigns herdsman for alleged theft of 377 cows in Lagos

Police on Monday arraigned a 40-year-old herdsman, Muhammed Abubakar, at the Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing 377 cows.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 10 at Apa Town in the Badagry area of the state.

Okuoimose said the defendant conspired with others to commit the crime.

He said: “The defendant stole 125 cows belonging to one Chief James Azonadu, the complainant.

“He also stole another 252 cows belonging to Chief Towowede Hoteyin, another complainant.

“Abubakar is a Fulani herdsman who used to rear cows for residents of the town.

“He decided to sell all the cows put in his care and ran away.

“The defendant was later apprehended and handed over to police for prosecution.”

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravened sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a renowned Hausa chief in Lagos and the other a religious leader in the state.

Adefioye adjourned the case till October 12 for mention.

