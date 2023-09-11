Anxiety as woman collapses, dies on Lagos’ Mile 2 Bridge

An unidentified woman collapsed and died on the Mile 2 Bridge in Lagos State on Monday morning.

The woman was walking across the bridge in the early hours of the day when she suddenly collapsed and passed away before people could reach her.

A group of visibly shocked passersby gathered around the woman’s lifeless body while security agents and operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) made frantic efforts to get details of the family members.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Obasanjo’s family house, Mile 12 market

A commercial motorcycle rider who was close to the scene of the incident told journalists the woman was about to get on a motorcycle when she collapsed to the ground.

“The incident happened suddenly. Initially, I thought it was a simple fall but within a few seconds the woman started gasping for breath and before anybody could reach her, she stopped breathing,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now