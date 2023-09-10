Two drivers dead, motorboy injured in Ogun auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead and one other was injured in an accident along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He added that a Mazda bus and a Mazda car were involved in the accident that occurred at 7:10 a.m. at Ayedere village, Ewekoro local government area of the state.

He added that the driver of one of the vehicles drove against traffic and got involved in a collision with the other.

The spokesman said the drivers of the two vehicles died while a motorboy sustained an injury in the crash.

Akinbiyi said: “The injured motorboy had been taken to a nearby hospital before the arrival of TRACE.

“The driver of the car had been taken away by his family for burial while that of the bus was deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue.”

