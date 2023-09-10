UPDATED: 26 dead, 30 rescued in Niger boat mishap

The death toll in the Niger State boat mishap has increased to 26 with over 30 people rescued by emergency responders.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) which coordinated the rescue operation by marine police and local divers confirmed the latest figure on Sunday evening.

A wooden boat conveying more than 100 passengers from Gbajibo water side to Tungan-Mango for farming activities capsized in communities between Jebba and Kainji Dam in Mokwa local government area of the state earlier on Sunday.

The victims are mostly women and children.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed Bago has expressed shock over the boat mishap.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in Minna on Sunday, the governor described the incident as terrible and undesirable.

He said: “This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow.

“I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.”

Bago directed NSEMA to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

