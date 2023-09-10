24 passengers die in Niger boat mishap

At least 24 persons were confirmed dead and several others were declared missing in a boat accident in the Mokwa local government area of Niger State on Sunday.

The Chairman of Mokwa LGA, Jibrim Muregi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, was however silent on the number of passengers that boarded the ill-fated boat.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun also confirmed the accident.

He said: “Information received from the Gbajibo area of Mokwa indicated that a wooden boat conveying some passengers on board from Gbajibo water side heading to Tungan-Mango for farming activities capsized.

“On receiving the report, DPO Mokwa Division mobilised police teams including marine police to the scene in collaboration with local divers.

“But so far 13 bodies have been recovered while the search and rescue operation is ongoing. Further development will be made public.”

The accident occurred just 48 hours after eight persons died and seven others were declared missing in a boat mishap at Njuwa Lake in Rugange village, Yola South local government area of Adamawa State.

