Metro
24 passengers die in Niger boat mishap
At least 24 persons were confirmed dead and several others were declared missing in a boat accident in the Mokwa local government area of Niger State on Sunday.
The Chairman of Mokwa LGA, Jibrim Muregi, who confirmed the incident to journalists, was however silent on the number of passengers that boarded the ill-fated boat.
The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun also confirmed the accident.
He said: “Information received from the Gbajibo area of Mokwa indicated that a wooden boat conveying some passengers on board from Gbajibo water side heading to Tungan-Mango for farming activities capsized.
READ ALSO: 12 die in Nasarawa boat mishap
“On receiving the report, DPO Mokwa Division mobilised police teams including marine police to the scene in collaboration with local divers.
“But so far 13 bodies have been recovered while the search and rescue operation is ongoing. Further development will be made public.”
The accident occurred just 48 hours after eight persons died and seven others were declared missing in a boat mishap at Njuwa Lake in Rugange village, Yola South local government area of Adamawa State.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...