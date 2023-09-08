Metro
Police arraigns two men for alleged theft, malicious damage in Ekiti
Police on Friday arraigned two men – Ilesanmi Vincent and Ajayi Mohammed – at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges.
The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of theft and malicious damage.
The police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the duo committed the offence at about 9:00 p.m., on September 1 in Ikole-Ekiti.
He alleged that the defendants stole cable wire valued at N3 million property of the Ekiti State government.
Okunade said the two men maliciously damaged the electricity cable wire connecting Igbo- Omo/Ara in the state.
The offences, according to him, contravened the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.
The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
Counsel to the defendants, Mrs. Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her clients bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.O. Adeosun, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.
He adjourned the case till September 27 for hearing.
