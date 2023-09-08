Police arraigns two men for alleged theft, malicious damage in Ekiti

Police on Friday arraigned two men – Ilesanmi Vincent and Ajayi Mohammed – at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on criminal charges.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of theft and malicious damage.

The police prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the duo committed the offence at about 9:00 p.m., on September 1 in Ikole-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants stole cable wire valued at N3 million property of the Ekiti State government.

Okunade said the two men maliciously damaged the electricity cable wire connecting Igbo- Omo/Ara in the state.

The offences, according to him, contravened the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 8 suspected bank robbers in Ekiti

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mrs. Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her clients bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A.O. Adeosun, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till September 27 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now