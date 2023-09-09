Gunmen ambush police team on tactical operation, kill DPO in Rivers

Gunmen on Friday night killed a Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbanshin, in Odumude community, Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson for the police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the DPO led a team of operatives to raid criminal hideouts in the area and the team was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be cultists after the operation.

He said the operatives retreated and left behind Angbanshin after they ran out of ammunition.

The statement read: “In an unfortunate incident on the evening of September 8, 2023, the DPO of Ahoda Division, SP Bako Angbashim, displayed exemplary courage during a mission to combat criminal activities in the Odumude area of Ahoada East Local Government Area in Rivers State.

“SP Bako Angbashim, alongside his dedicated team, embarked on a raid of known criminal black spots in the region. The operation led to the pursuit of criminals from their concealed hideouts. Tragically, as they were returning from this operation, they were ambushed by a significant number of criminals who opened fire on the brave officers.

“In the face of this adversity, SP Bako Angbashim valiantly held his ground, while his men, depleted of ammunition, made a tactical retreat.

“Regrettably, during this engagement, SP Bako Angbashim sustained fatal injuries, and one of his informants was also injured, currently receiving medical care for a gunshot wound.

“The criminals seized the body of SP Bako Angbashim, forcing the remaining officers to return to their base for reinforcement. Efforts were made to rescue and recover the DPO’s body with assistance sought from the army teams stationed at FOB Base Etraco.

“However, the operation proved challenging due to the extremely dark conditions within the dense bush.”

