Gunmen abduct five persons in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Tuesday night abducted five people in Ebonyi State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Wednesday the victims were returning home from the Enugu Airport in a Sienna bus when they were waylaid by the hoodlums along the Mile 2 axis of the Ishiagu/Okigwe Expressway and whisked into a nearby bush.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

She was however silent on the number of victims abducted by the attackers.

The spokesperson added that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

