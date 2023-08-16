Tinubu to inaugurate new ministers Monday

President Bola Tinubu will swear in the new ministers on Monday in Abuja.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), William Bassey, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, said the ceremony would take place in the conference room of the State House, Abuja, at 10:00 a.m.

The ministers, according to him, are to come to the venue of the event with two guests each.

President Tinubu had earlier on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the ministers confirmed by the Senate last week.

In the new arrangement, the president appointed the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, got the nod to head the works ministry.

The former minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, was appointed the minister of aviation and aerospace development while the ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu was assigned to the ministry of power.

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will act as the minister of transportation in the federal executive council.

