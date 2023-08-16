DSS issues alert on fresh plot by bandits to attack Abuja-Kaduna train

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday issued an alert on a fresh plot by bandits to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train network.

Bandits on March 28 last year attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted several passengers.

At least eight persons died and more than 30 others sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The incident forced the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to suspend train services on the axis.

In a statement signed by its Director in the Federal Capital Territory, R.N. Adepemu, the DSS urged Nigerians to remain vigilant on the axis.

It read: “Intelligence report indicates an impending threat to seamless train transportation along the Abuja- Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

“The development is sequel to the plot by a coalition of banditry syndicates to attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Service aimed at kidnapping passengers on board for ransom any moment from now.

“In view of the threat inherent and the need to forestall likely breach of security along the AKTS, it is advised that existing security arrangements be scaled up within and along the route.

“In addition, the need for the listed counter-security measures to be emplaced to nip in the bud the impending threats.

Air surveillance patrol, Surveillance on the rail track, Military checkpoint/ patrol, and police checkpoint/patrol.

Deployment of more Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with walkie-talkies to provide escort duty.

Crisis response team be established in the advent of attack for quick response time and intelligence sharing amongst all relevant stakeholders.”

