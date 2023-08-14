Bandits reportedly kill 21 soldiers in Niger attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed 21 soldiers at Kundu, Wushishi local government area of Niger State.

A resident of the community told journalists that the military personnel were killed in ambush attacks between Sunday night and early hours of Monday.

He added that 13 personnel were killed on Sunday while eight, including an army captain, were felled by assailants’ bullets on Monday.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct seven others in Zamfara

At least five members of a vigilante group in the area were reportedly injured in the attack.

However, the military authorities are yet to confirm the attack, the latest onslaught on troops by non-state agents in the northern part of Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now