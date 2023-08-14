News
Bandits reportedly kill 21 soldiers in Niger attack
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed 21 soldiers at Kundu, Wushishi local government area of Niger State.
A resident of the community told journalists that the military personnel were killed in ambush attacks between Sunday night and early hours of Monday.
He added that 13 personnel were killed on Sunday while eight, including an army captain, were felled by assailants’ bullets on Monday.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct seven others in Zamfara
At least five members of a vigilante group in the area were reportedly injured in the attack.
However, the military authorities are yet to confirm the attack, the latest onslaught on troops by non-state agents in the northern part of Nigeria.
