Sanwo-Olu appoints six special advisers in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of six new Special Advisers in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

She listed the appointees as Dr. Iyabo Ayoola, who will act as Special Adviser on Central Internal Audit, Mr. Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Budget; and Akinyemi Ajigbotafe – Special Adviser, Community Development.

Others are Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion; and Ismail Odesanya – Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and South-West Integration.

The appointment, according to the SSG, took immediate effect.

