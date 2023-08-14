NLC threatens fresh strike over planned petrol price hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday threatened to mobilise workers for a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide strike over a reported move to increase fuel pump price by marketers.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Monday that the oil marketers had concluded plans to increase the fuel pump price from the present N617 to N680 or N720 per litre in the coming days over the rising exchange rate in the parallel market.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who dropped the hint at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, warned the Federal Government against testing the will of Nigerians.

The organised labour on August 2 led out Nigerians to protest the fuel subsidy removal and other policy initiatives of the current administration.

The protest was later suspended after Ajaero, his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo, and other labour leaders met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

