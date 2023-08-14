News
Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct seven others in Zamfara
Bandits reportedly killed one person and abducted seven others during an attack on the headquarters of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Monday.
A resident told journalists the bandits stormed the area with sophisticated weapons and shot from different angles.
The victim, according to him, was felled by a stray bullet fired by the terrorists.
He added that those abducted in the attack include the son of the Emir of Bungudu, Abdulrahman Hassan and the Programme Officer of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in the state, Abubakar Bungudu.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits abduct 14 in Katsina communities
However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.
Zamfara is one of the six states in the North-West currently under siege from bandits.
The terrorists had killed hundreds of people and displaced several millions others in the last four years.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...