Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct seven others in Zamfara

Bandits reportedly killed one person and abducted seven others during an attack on the headquarters of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Monday.

A resident told journalists the bandits stormed the area with sophisticated weapons and shot from different angles.

The victim, according to him, was felled by a stray bullet fired by the terrorists.

He added that those abducted in the attack include the son of the Emir of Bungudu, Abdulrahman Hassan and the Programme Officer of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in the state, Abubakar Bungudu.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.

Zamfara is one of the six states in the North-West currently under siege from bandits.

The terrorists had killed hundreds of people and displaced several millions others in the last four years.

