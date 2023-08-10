News
Troops kill two suspected terrorists, one surrenders in Borno
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed two suspected Boko Haram terrorists during a raid on their hideout in Kuka in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the troops recovered 63 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) shell, five Pento injections, and the sum of N19,460 during the operation.
The spokesman said: “Similarly, following the aggressive operations of troops against Boko Haram Terrorists enclaves, a notorious terrorist surrendered to troops of 222 Battalion at Geizuwa in Konduga Local Government Area.
“Items recovered from the suspect include one AK47 rifle, one magazine, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.
“The suspect is currently undergoing profiling for further necessary action.”
