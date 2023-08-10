Nigerian Army dismisses report on resignation of 25 soldiers over corruption

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a report on the resignation of 25 soldiers over poor welfare and corruption in the force.

An online platform had in a report said the soldiers who were attached to the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps resigned in protest over widespread corruption and poor welfare in the system.

However, the Director of Army of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, insisted that the soldiers resigned voluntarily from service.

He added that retirement in the army was routine.

The spokesman revealed that the army authorities recently increased the ration cash allowance and provided a conducive environment for its personnel to effectively carry out their duties.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Army is compelled to respond to insinuations in a publication attributing the resignation of 25 soldiers to allegations of corruption against the Nigerian Army.

“While it is true that approval was given for the voluntary discharge of the soldiers, the insinuation that the soldiers are proceeding on voluntary discharge due to alleged corruption is an implausible effort to frantically dampen the morale and fighting will of the loyal, dedicated, and patriotic troops of the NA, engender disaffection in the ranks and ultimately put the nascent Nigerian Government and nation in a panic mode.

It is not an aberration for the COAS to approve the voluntary discharge of soldiers, who willingly applied and met the terms for discharge from the NA, contrary to the mischievous manipulation of the occurrence by the media in question.

“It is on record that the NA has continuously strived to provide a supportive and conducive work environment and conditions for its personnel. This is evident in the NA’s continuous efforts to improve its operational capabilities, including the injection of equipment into the theaters of operations, prompt payment of operational allowances, including the Ration Cash Allowance recently increased by the new Chief of Army Staff, massive construction of new accommodation and extensive renovation of old and dilapidated buildings.

“These are in addition to the huge financial commitment to the medical needs of wounded-in-action soldiers, including medical evacuation overseas, award of scholarships to children and wards of fallen heroes, and other unique interventions in the theatres of operations to sustain troops’ morale.”

