‘Leave drama, do your job’, Atiku’s aide, Bwala, knocks EFCC for declaring Yahaya Bello wanted

A former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has taken a swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for declaring former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, wanted for alleged corruption and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency had on Wednesday, laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja but the former Kogi helmsman managed to ward off an arrest allegedly with the help of incumbent Governor Usman Adodo.

But in a notice posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the EFCC said it had declared the ex-governor wanted.

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2bn.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station,” the Commission wrote.

However, while reacting to the decision by the EFCC, Bwala, in a series of tweets on his X handle, questioned the propriety of the wanted notice placed on Bello by the agency, saying it was an unnecessary distraction and a ‘simulation’ for a movie.

In his introductory post, the former Adamawa lawmaker said:

“EFCC V YAYA BELLO…

Unless EFCC and Yaya Bello are both doing simulation for a movie about the agency and former governors, the press statement captioned “wanted” is not necessary;

1. You were at his residence to effect arrest- you failed to apply ACJA or better still what you did to Okorocha at his residence;

2. You knew who came and whisked him away- you allowed that;

3. Both him and the incumbent governor have security detail from police and SSS who must report activities including the whereabouts of their VIPs to their commands- meaning his whereabouts is not hidden;

4. You knew Police and SSS have surveillance instruments for geo-tracking and geo-locating- yet you failed to approach;

5. You are asking the general public to give you information about someone you have every reason to know his whereabouts

Please do your job without dramatizing it.”

