EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted for alleged N80.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, wanted for alleged corruption.

EFCC operatives on Wednesday laid siege on Bello’s residence in Abuja.

The former governor has been under the commission’s watch for alleged economic and financial crimes while in office.

Two courts of competent jurisdiction gave different judgements on the matter on Wednesday.

The Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, in a ruling delivered by Justice I.A. Jamil, restrained the EFCC from arresting the former governor.

However, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the commission the go-ahead to arrest Bello preparatory to his arraignment in court for alleged corruption.

The EFCC declared the ex-governor wanted in a notice posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

It wrote: “Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2bn.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station.”

