Reps demand restructuring of terminal operators, NPA licensed agents

The House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbour has demanded the restructuring of Terminal Operators and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Licensed Agents in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Nnolin Nnaji, made the call at the interactive session with terminal operators and NPA licensed agents on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the committee would ensure that the maritime sector remained one of the best in the country through appropriate legislation and oversight.

The lawmaker said: “Our goal is to effect changes that will restructure the unique and high-tech sector and position it to strategically compete in the global space.

“This sector is very dynamic and we must constantly review the standards, facilities, and operational guidelines to keep pace with its obtainable global best practices.

“This is to bequeath to Nigerians, ports and harbours that are properly regulated and better managed for greater efficiency.

“It is important to harmoniously promote the objective of professionalising the modus operandi of this sector to improve our country’s Gross Domestic Product and revenue generation.

“We intend to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the industry to ensure that appropriate avenues are created for economic development.”

In her contribution, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Council for the Registration of Freight Forwarders of Nigeria, Urunta Chinyere, advised terminal operators to adopt an electronic mode of payment.

“This is to reduce human interface in their operations,” she stated.

