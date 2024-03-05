Reps summon Oyetola, NPA MD, others over port concession

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Blue Economy and Transport, Gboyega Oyetola, over the handling of Port infrastructure concession in the country.

The chairman of the House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, Ibrahim Hamisu, summoned the minister at a meeting with the seaport terminal operators in Abuja.

He expressed reservations about the methodology used in the concession of the seaport terminals.

Also summoned were the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammed Koko, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Mamman Ahmadu, and the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani.

Hamisu said the poor handling of the concession process had led to the five companies operating for three years without renewal of their operating licenses.

This, according to him, led to a loss of huge revenue to the Federal Government.

He said: “From the brief we received from the affected parties and Ministries, departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the process, we now understand what is happening.

“What is outstanding in concluding the process that started over 5 years ago is the execution of the negotiated Supplementary Agreements for the respective terminals.

“That is why we invited all stakeholders to see how we can work together to quickly address these concerns in the mutual and national interest.”

