Troops kill suspected bandit, rescue 15 hostages in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) on Tuesday killed a suspected bandit in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman of OPHD, Lt. Suleiman Omale, who confirmed the news in a statement in Gusau, said the troops also rescued 15 victims who were almost kidnapped by the bandits in the state.

He added that the operation followed a distress call to the troops on the presence of bandits in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of the state.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 10 suspected terrorists, rescue 9 hostages in Kaduna and Zamfara

Omale said: “Pursuing the fleeing criminals, our gallant troops neutralized one of the assailants along their withdrawal route while others fled with gunshot wounds,

“During the tactical rescue operation, eight females and seven males successfully escaped the clutches of the bandits, emerging unharmed. The restoration of normalcy in the area is now secured, bolstered by confidence-building patrols.

“The troops remain on high alert, with morale at its peak. Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, commends the unwavering professionalism and resilience of the troops. He urges them to persist in their efforts until peace is fully restored in the Northwest and across Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now