Troops kill 10 suspected terrorists, rescue 9 hostages in Kaduna and Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Wednesday killed 10 suspected terrorists in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The spokesman of Operation Hadarin Daji, Ibrahim Yahaya, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the troops also rescued nine hostages in the operation.

The victims, according to him, comprised five women and four children.

He added that arms and ammunition as well as operational motorcycle and communication gadgets were recovered from the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 14 suspected bandits, rescue hostages in Niger, Kaduna clearance operations

The statement read: “The feat was recorded in recent dry season clearance operations commanded by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut.

“Notably, on the 3rd January 2024, the combined troops of the OPHD conducted an offensive operation in identified terrorist enclaves at Batsari and Safana LGAs of Katsina state, neutralising 10 of the terrorists while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The troops also recovered one AK-47 Rifle, ammunition, seven Dane guns, three locally fabricated guns, and other dangerous weapons as well as communication gadgets, mobile phones, and military uniforms while four motorcycles were recovered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now