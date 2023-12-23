Troops rescue 25 hostages, kill terrorists in Sokoto

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on Friday rescued 52 kidnapped persons in the Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

The spokesman for Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday in Gusau.

He said the troops also destroyed terrorist enclaves at Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi villages, and Bunwanga Gundumi forest in the Isa LGA.

He added that suspected terrorists were killed in the operation.

Ibrahim said: “The rescued victims include 14 males, 32 females, and six children who will undergo medical check-ups, debriefing and be reunited with their families.”

