Gov Sanwo-Olu charges colleagues to invest in people-oriented projects, programmes

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday urged his counterparts in states to invest more in people-oriented projects and programmes to benefit from the Federal Government’s bold economic initiatives.

Sanwo-Olu, who addressed journalists in Lagos, said such a move would ensure the citizens get the dividends of democracy resulting from the initiatives by next year.

He said: “Let’s continue to invest in areas where the lives of the people will be impacted. Let’s continue to support the poorest of the poor in our system.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu unveils palliative scheme for traders in Lagos

“Let’s use technology to help us situate some of these challenges so that we are not giving what is not supposed to be given to the wrong sets of people.”

The governor also urged states to collaborate with the federal government to turn around the fortunes of their people for good.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now